Israel sentences Hamas official to 20 months

An Israeli occupation court yesterday sentenced Hamas official and Palestinian MP Hassan Yousef to a 20-month suspended sentence in addition to renewal of his administrative detention, Quds Press reported.

Yousef's son, Owais, said that the Israeli court of Ofer renewed his father's administrative detention until July and issued him with a 20-month suspended sentence.

Yousef, 65, was arrested on 13 December 2021 from his house in the neighbourhood of Bitonya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

He has spent a total of approximately 22 years in Israeli jails, most of them under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

The Israeli occupation court also renewed the administrative detention of Palestinian MP and Hamas official Nasser Abdul Jawwad from Salfit for the fourth time.

Abdul Jawwad, a Palestinian academic, was arrested in the middle of March 2021 from his home and has been in Israeli jails under administrative detention since. He has previously spent a total of 20 years in Israeli prisons.

Rights groups say that there are 4,780 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 29 women and 160 children.

READ: Israel is headed towards a new political assassination