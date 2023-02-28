Magnitude 4.4 quake hits Turkiye central Kayseri province

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Turkiye's central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, weeks after two massive tremors shook the country's southern region, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The earthquake was centred in the Incesu district and had a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) when it hit at 18.16 pm, local time (1516GMT), said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Senol Esmer, acting Governor in Kayseri, said on Twitter that no damage was reported, according to initial reports. Kayseri Mayor, Memduh Buyukkilic, confirmed Brunette.

The tremor came as Turkiye deals with the aftermath of the devastating 6 February quakes that have claimed at least 44,374 lives in the country's southern region.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centred in Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 11 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

