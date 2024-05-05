Demonstration in support of Palestine held in Berlin

A demonstration in support of Palestine was held Saturday in the German capital, Anadolu news agency reported.

Thousands gathered near the Wilmersdorf metro station to march against Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and Germany’s provision of weapons to Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza chanted slogans: “Germany funds, Israel kills”, “Ceasefire now, freedom for Palestine” and “Stop the genocide.”

Speeches criticised Germany for complicity in war crimes by supplying weapons to Israel.

Jaquline Charle criticised the German government.

“I demand an immediate halt to supplying weapons to Israel and that they do everything to end the genocide in Gaza,” she said.

