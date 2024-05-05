Middle East Monitor
Demonstration in support of Palestine held in Berlin

May 5, 2024 at 10:33 am

People gather to stage demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinians and to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza in Berlin, Germany on May 04, 2024 [Erbil Başay/Anadolu Agency]

A demonstration in support of Palestine was held Saturday in the German capital, Anadolu news agency reported.

Thousands gathered near the Wilmersdorf metro station to march against Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and Germany’s provision of weapons to Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza chanted slogans: “Germany funds, Israel kills”, “Ceasefire now, freedom for Palestine” and “Stop the genocide.”

Speeches criticised Germany for complicity in war crimes by supplying weapons to Israel.

Jaquline Charle criticised the German government.

“I demand an immediate halt to supplying weapons to Israel and that they do everything to end the genocide in Gaza,” she said.

