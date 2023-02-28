Palestinians protest against Israel settler attacks

Palestinian citizens of Israel yesterday held demonstrations against the recent Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara.

The demonstrations took place in multiple cities including Kafr Qara, Beersheba, Watan Madi and Jerusalem.

On Sunday, a large group of settlers set a number of Palestinian homes and vehicles in Huwara on fire, leaving a young Palestinian dead and hundreds injured, in addition to severely damaging the area.

The attacks were reported to have been carried out under the protection of the Israeli army.

