Fatah official: It is the time to escalate resistance

This is the time to escalate the resistance against the Israeli occupation, member of Fatah's Central Committee Abbas Zakai said yesterday.

Al-Watan Voice reported that Zakai blamed the settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the internal Israeli differences and the clashes between the Israeli government and Israeli demonstrators.

The senior Fatah leader said Israel has long thought that only it has the right to determine the fate of the Palestinians and the fate of their occupied homeland.

Regarding the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s participation in the Aqaba security summit over the weekend, he said: "An invitation by Jordan and Egypt, who have good attitudes towards the Palestinian cause, should not have been ignored."

He stressed that Fatah's stance towards the Palestinians issue "has not changed," and that a decision to stop security coordination with Israel "was taken" and the PA is "to continue sticking to this decision."

