Israel: Ben-Gvir slams German FM's remarks on executing Palestinians 

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has criticised German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statements regarding the use of the death penalty against Palestinians convicted of carrying attacks against Israelis.

Ben-Gvir said: "This law of executing terrorists is the talk of the hour! The Germans are the last to preach."

During a press conference held in Berlin with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, yesterday, Baerbock expressed concern about Tel Aviv's plans to impose the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners.

Baerbock warned of unilateral steps that prevent the implementation of the two-state solution, "such as the continuation of building settlements". Cohen said construction of new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank will continue under the current government, as it had under the previous government.

The German minister also expressed concern about the Israeli government's plan to weaken the judiciary, and said: "I will not deny that we abroad are concerned about some of the legislative plans in Israel. Among the values that unite us is the protection of constitutional principles such as the independence of the judiciary."

