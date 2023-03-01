Israeli police hit protesters with stun grenades, water cannon

Protesters against the Israeli government's controversial judicial reform plan today launched a "National Day of Disruption" by blocking roads and marching in cities across the country. At least 22 people have been arrested on charges including assaulting police officers, disrupting traffic and refusing orders to leave major junctions and roadways.

According to the Times of Israel, Israel Railways said that trains would not be stopping at HaShalom, Savidor or University stations because of the protests. "Over the last hour, there have been a number of intentional disruptions to the closing of the doors on some trains when they stop at stations, and as a result the trains are delayed and there are disruptions to movement and travel," said the railway company. "We ask all passengers to allow safe and regular journeys to continue."

Israeli National Security Minister, the extreme right-wing Itamar Ben-Gvir, said that he was instructing police to remove protesters who were disrupting traffic on roads and highways. "The blocking of central roads must not be allowed, and all of the anarchists' blockades must be opened," he insisted. "I am in favour of democratic protest, but we will not allow civil riots and we will not allow anarchists to block major roads."

The protests include a series of planned gatherings and marches around the country and outside the homes of coalition lawmakers and ministers. They will also include strikes at various workplaces and schools, and the blocking of roads, all laid out in detail on a dedicated website and map.

"Israel won't become a dictatorship," said the protest organiser. "The millions who have taken to the streets over the past eight weeks have made this clear and we are now moving on to direct action."

The planned judicial reform programme was proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. If enacted, it would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel. The changes would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges, and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the attorney general.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, defended the controversial reforms, saying that he has a mandate from millions of voters to carry out the changes. His coalition government was sworn in on 29 December following elections in November which gave his extreme right-wing bloc a simple majority.