Turkiye forbids Fenerbahce fans from attending upcoming match after anti-government chants

The Turkish government has forbidden fans of the Fenerbahce football club – one of the most prominent in the country – from attending an upcoming match, following the club's fans chanting slogans criticising the government for its response to the earthquakes last month.

At a football match between the Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor teams on Saturday, the former's fans shouted "twenty years of lies and cheating, resign" at the Turkish government, criticising it for its reportedly poor response to the 6 February earthquake and its following aftershocks in some affected areas of south-eastern Turkiye.

Supporters of Besiktas, another of the most major Turkish teams, also chanted "government, resign!" at its game against Antalyaspor the following day.

According to the Kayseri Provincial National Security Council yesterday, supporters of Fenerbahce will now not be allowed to attend the match against rival team, Kayserispor, on Saturday this week at the city of Kayseri, as a result of those slogans.

In an official statement, Fenerbahce expressed its displeasure at the rule and said it would not accept it. "This decision will deepen social division," the club insisted, saying it "has no meaning other than hindering our fans' desire to support our team and punishing our club." It also called on authorities to review the demand in time for the match.

It later stressed that the decision "will go down in the history of Turkish football as a black mark without justice. Despite everything, our club believes in the rule of law, [and] will apply for a stay of execution regarding this decision."

The move was also condemned by Muharrem Ince – opposition leader from the Memleket (Hometown) Party – who labelled it a sign of the government's fear of criticism and free speech. "It's not just Fenerbahce fans they fear. They are afraid of all the fans, they are afraid of the stadiums, they are afraid of this nation", he said. "Immediately lift the ban on spectators applied to Fenerbahce. Don't make football a toy of politics."

Ironically, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is reportedly a well-known fan of Fenerbahce, yet his response to the criticism has not been revealed.

