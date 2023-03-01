Croatian football star donates shirt to Turkiye earthquake victims

Real Madrid star Luka Modric donated a shirt he wore in the World Cup to the victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye.

Modric, the captain of the Croatia national football team, sent his shirt, which he wore in his team's first game against Morocco in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, to the Turkish embassy in Zagreb.

Turkish Ambassador to Croatia Yavuz Selim Kiran thanked Modric.

Teşekkürler #Modric Real Madrid ve Hırvatistan Milli Takımı'nın yıldız oyuncusu Luka Modriç…#Qatar2022 Dünya Kupası Gruplarındaki ilk maçında Fas'a karşı giydiği 🔟 numaralı formasını, geliri depremzedelere bağışlanmak üzere Büyükelçiliğimize teslim etti. @lukamodric10 👏 pic.twitter.com/V6YFNnsQxb — Yavuz Selim KIRAN (@yavuzselimkiran) February 28, 2023

In a video message Modric expressed his support and solidarity with those affected by the earthquake.

On 6 February, double earthquakes struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria, the first measuring 7.7 and the second 7.6 on the Richter Scale. They were followed by thousands of violent aftershocks. Over 26,000 were killed and many more were left homeless.

READ: Italian goalkeeper Buffon's gloves put on sale for earthquake victims in Turkiye