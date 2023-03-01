Turkiye Red Crescent under fire for selling tents after earthquake

The Turkish opposition and media, on Sunday, criticised the Red Crescent (Kızılay) humanitarian group for selling, rather than donating, tents to those made homeless by the massive deadly earthquake this month, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to the report, the Turkish Red Crescent has sold 2,050 tents to the Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform (AHBAP) relief organisation for 46 million Turkish liras ($2.4 million).

The earthquake, which struck on 6 February , killed more than 44,000 people in Turkiye and thousands more perished in neighbouring Syria.

