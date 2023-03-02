Latest News
Arab Parliament calls for UN to include settler militias on terrorist lists
Israel: number of Palestinians held without charge or trial tops 1,000
Saudi, UK sign new defence deal
US urges Netanyahu to condemn Smotrich statements about Huwara
Russia discusses normalising ties between Turkiye, Syria
Tunisia: migrants return to Guinea to avoid attacks
Fatah did not consult regarding Aqaba Summit, insist Palestinian factions
Israel seizes bank accounts and property of freed Palestinian prisoners
Hamas official calls Aqaba summit 'worst sin of Arab states at this stage'
Hamas condemns 'incitement' by far-right Israeli minister
PA prevents popular Palestinian body from holding press conference in Ramallah
Iran: female students 'poisoned' by gas
France hopes to strengthen strained ties with Morocco, Algeria
Egypt: Amnesty calls for release of detainees
Low water levels force halt to north Syria hydropower
