Egypt: Amnesty calls for release of detainees

Amnesty International called on the Egyptian authorities on Wednesday to immediately release the founder of a human rights organisation and 13 other defendants who are being tried under "absurd charges stemming from their human rights work or peaceful dissent." The defendants await a verdict that is set to be issued on 5 March.

"The 14 individuals have been detained arbitrarily since 2018 and are being tried by an Emergency State Security Court, which has involved gross violations of their right to a fair trial," explained Amnesty. "They were subjected to a litany of human rights violations including enforced disappearance and torture or other ill-treatment. If convicted, they face prison terms ranging from five years to life behind bars."

Ezzat Ghoniem, the founder of the Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms, was among those arrested. The other defendants include Hoda Abdel Moneim; Aisha Al-Shater, daughter of a prominent leader in the Muslim Brotherhood; and Al-Shater's husband, lawyer Mohamed Abo Horeira.

READ: Egypt increased death sentences in 2022, says rights group