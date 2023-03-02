Israel seizes bank accounts and property of freed Palestinian prisoners

The Israeli occupation authorities seized the bank accounts of freed Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday and confiscated their property, Sama has reported.

According to reports, the bank account of freed prisoner Mohammad Dirbas from Jerusalem was seized and both his money and car were confiscated.

Freed prisoner Ayoub Afanah, also from Jerusalem, had all of his money taken from his bank account.

Bashar Al-Obaidi's father had his car taken from him. Al-Obaidi's mother was held and interrogated at Qalandia checkpoint, one of six hundred military checkpoints across the occupied West Bank. The occupation authorities seized their bank accounts a week ago and confiscated their deposits.

This is the latest move against Palestinians by extreme far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. They have ordered the financial assets of 87 Palestinian prisoners and former prisoners to be seized. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and freed prisoners have been affected by this Israeli policy over a number of years.

