Kazakhstan eyes wide range of military cooperation with Turkiye

Kazakhstan is eyeing cooperation with Turkiye in the military sector, according to the Head of Kazakhstan's Association of Defence Industry Enterprises, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Aibek Baryssov said several enterprises are joint ventures with the Turkish Defence Corporation, Aselsan, and work "in a wide range of arms production". Baryssov said the Association would like to step up cooperation with Turkiye.

"We have great potential, strong competence. We have shown this at several enterprises where we have made a complete technology transfer and then produced upgraded models, better than prototypes. It's a difficult task to fully carry out such a transfer, but we have done it, and we're ready to do the same for any military goods," he noted.

