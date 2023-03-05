Turkiye's foreign minister, UN chief discuss Turkish Zero-Waste Initiative

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Doha, Qatar and discussed a variety of issues including the Turkish Zero-Waste Initiative, reports Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu tweeted that he arrived in the Gulf country to attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) scheduled for March 5-9, and held the first meeting with Guterres.

"Grateful for the assistance of the #UN after the earthquake in Turkiye. Discussed our #zerowaste initiative, situation in #Ukraine, #IstanbulGrainDeal," Cavusoglu said.

Turkiye hosted the fourth LDC conference in Istanbul on May 9-13, 2011.

The Turkish minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

In 2017, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, Turkiye launched the project with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

On December 14, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to proclaim March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste, to be observed annually. Türkiye, with 105 other countries, had put forward the resolution.