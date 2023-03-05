UN House inaugurated in Qatar

Officials inaugurated the UN House in Lusail, Qatar on Saturday, bringing together various UN agencies in one building, reports Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the opening of the UN House is a positive step for the cooperation between Qatar and the international organization.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the new UN House "will unite our work in the country, bringing together development, humanitarian & diplomatic collaboration under one roof."

"I thank the government and people of Qatar for their commitment, and wish for many years of productive partnership," he added.

The development came on the eve of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

