Israel: police announce that Jewish settler is missing

The Israeli occupation police announced on Sunday evening that a female Jewish settler is missing. According to Quds Press, she was named by Israeli Channel 12 TV as Adan Alfa, 17, who was last seen in Jerusalem on Saturday.

The police did not mention the possibility that the young woman may have been kidnapped by a Palestinian resistance group. Israel, Quds Press pointed out, is always vigilant about Palestinian attempts to kidnap Israelis to use as bargaining chips in negotiations for the release of Palestinian detainees held in very harsh conditions by the occupation state.

The Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza hold four Israelis or their mortal remains. Two soldiers were captured during Israel's military offensive against the Palestinians in 2014. The other two were "lost" before being found by the resistance, which has never confirmed if the detainees are still alive or not.

