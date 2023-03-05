Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers harass Palestinian shepherd

At this time of the year, the Israeli occupation forces and settlers escalate their attacks on Palestinian shepherds and farmers to stop them accessing their pastures and to prevent them from cultivating their land
March 5, 2023
March 5, 2023 at 9:55 am

WATCH: Israeli police harass, arrest Palestinian youth over martyr photo

