Israeli police harass, arrest Palestinian youth over martyr photo

Israeli police were filmed harassing Palestinian youth travelling to and from the Shuafat refugee camp on Jerusalem's Light Rail. In one video, a young man is detained for allegedly having a photo of a Palestinian martyr on his phone cover, who the policeman asserts is a 'terrorist'.
March 1, 2023 at 12:25 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
