Bassem Youssef slams Elon Musk for ‘reposting the lies of mass murderer’ Netanyahu

Egyptian comedian, Bassem Youssef, yesterday slammed American billionaire, Elon Musk, over his hostile position towards the pro-Palestine student protests in several American universities by reiterated claims levelled against them by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Youssef took to X, which is owned by Musk, to criticise the billionaire after he reshared Netanyahu’s post in which he claimed the protests were “anti-Semitic” and similar to the 1930s student protests against Jews in Germany.

I note that 'free speech absolutist' @elonmusk has said nothing about students and faculty members getting brutalised by cops on their campuses for exercising 1st Amendment rights. He HAS, however, reposted Israeli PM Netanyahu encouraging the authorities to send the cops in. pic.twitter.com/tzqaYZAtLM — Joseph Attard (@josephattard02) April 26, 2024

“Yo @elonmusk I know you are busy reposting Bibi’s tweets giving orders to US officials to go in and arrest American students. I know you lost your balls awhile back when you bent the knee and visited Israel without even acknowledging what’s happening a few hundred meters away in Gaza . But here is an easy task for you.”

“Instead of reposting the lies of a mass murderer why don’t you go to the universities yourself and see Jewish students standing in solidarity against the killing of humans . Or send an AI operated bot or something . Maybe it will have more humanity than you.”

Yo @elonmusk I know you are busy reposting Bibi’s tweets giving orders to US officials to go in and arrest American students. I know you lost your balls awhile back when you bent the knee and visited Israel without even acknowledging what’s happening a few hundred meters away in… https://t.co/wuSxrfuZNV — Bassem Youssef (@Byoussef) April 25, 2024

In another post, Youssef shared a video clip from Harvard University, showing a number of pro-Palestine protest students running away from police shooting and commented “I am sure that this generation will grow up to be very fond of Israel… You can arrest students, ban TikTok, and you can buy the richest man in the world (yes, you are Elon Musk), but this charade is over.” Youssef added that Israel “has appeared for what it is, a murderous, racist, lying entity.”

On 18 April, pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University in New York began a sit-in on campus to protest the university’s continued financial investments in companies that support the occupation of Palestine and “genocide” in Gaza. However, the university administration responded by calling police who in turn arrested 108 students.

Pro-Palestinian student protests have since spread to other leading universities in the US, including New York, Yale, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of North Carolina and the University of Texas.

