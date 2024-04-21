190 bodies found in mass grave at hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Palestinians exhumed at least 190 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the state news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

The bodies were found following Israeli troop withdrawal from the city on April 7 after a military offensive there, Wafa said.

It said women and children made up the majority of the victims in the mass grave.

According to the broadcaster, around 500 people have been reported missing following the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack last 7 October by the Palestinian group, Hamas, in which some 1,200 people were killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,800 others have been injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

