US: nobody loves Israel more than Joe Biden, says former ambassador

A former US ambassador to Israel has said that he does not know anyone who loves Israel more than US President Joe Biden, Sputnik Arabi reported on Sunday.

According to Sputnik, Israeli military radio reported Daniel Shapiro also saying that the remarks of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about "wiping out" a Palestinian town "harm" the relations between the US and Israel.

Biden, added Shapiro, is to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but gave no date for the meeting. "It is clear that there will be a meeting at the appropriate time, but it is also clear that right now all the concentration and attention, even in Israel, is going to internal matters, such as fighting the [proposed judicial reforms], the demonstrations and the legislation."

