Hamas calls for Al-Aqsa Mosque to be defended against settler attacks

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has called upon Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against raids by illegal Jewish settlers. Hamas Spokesman for Jerusalem Affairs Mohammad Hamada made his appeal after Israeli settler groups announced plans to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Purim holiday today and tomorrow.

"The Israeli occupation authorities paid a high price for previous attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it will pay a higher price if new attacks take place," he warned. "The latest calls by the settlers, in addition to far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir's threats, will not go unpunished."

Hamada accused the Israeli government and its ministers of being "fascists" and intentionally leading the area to an "unprecedented escalation." He pointed out that Ben-Gvir has threatened to escalate the settler attacks in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan is a special month for Muslims," explained the Hamas spokesman. "It is better for Ben-Gvir and the settlers not to provoke us and other Muslims if they did not want to see the Palestinians increasing their resistance attacks."

