Muslim scholars visit quake-hit areas in Turkiye, Syria

A delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has visited areas hit by the massive 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in southern Turkiye and northern Syria to show solidarity with the victims.

The delegation included the IUMS President, Dr. Habib Salem Saqqaf Al-Jafri, Secretary-General, Dr. Ali Qaradaghi, the Grand Mufti of Syria, Sheikh Osama Al-Rifai, and members of the Union's Board of Trustees.

On Sunday, the delegation visited the province of Hatay in southern Turkiye and the epicentre of the earthquakes and provided material and moral support to the people there. The delegation stressed that it is continuing its efforts to provide more assistance to those affected by the earthquakes.

The delegation visited the town of Jenderes in Aleppo's countryside yesterday. The area was severely destroyed by the earthquakes.

In a speech, Dr. Qaradaghi offered condolences to families and to Syrians who had lost loved ones in the earthquakes.

Earlier, the Grand Mufti of Syria, Sheikh Osama Al-Rifai visited the shelters being used by those affected by the earthquakes and listened to the complaints of residents.

