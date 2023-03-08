Ex-Israel spy calls for Huwara to be 'destroyed'

Former Israeli spy, Jonathan Pollard, joined calls from far-right lawmakers for Israel to destroy the occupied West Bank village of Huwara.

"It's up to the government right now to re-establish credibility, not only with our own people, but with our enemies as well, and that means unfortunately for some that Huwara must be destroyed," Pollard told the Kan public broadcaster on Sunday.

This came during his visit to the graves of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, the brothers murdered a week ago, where he called for the government to take measures against the town where the murders occurred.

"The graves mark the end of two wonderful men. The destruction of Huwara will mark the beginning of our reconquest of the land," said Pollard

"We must understand that our enemies only understand decisive retaliation. God forbid, no one should die in this process, but the village of hate that celebrated the death of these two men and hid the terrorist who murdered them should be punished."

The calls to destroy Huwara echo those of Israeli officials, including ministers and members of the Knesset, calling for Huwara to be "wiped out".

However, after being questioned regarding his trust in the government, Pollard responded: "Trust the government? No, I trust the people, and I trust the land, and I trust Hashem. The government? No. I've learned my lesson in that regard."

On the night of Sunday 26 February, hundreds of state-backed Israeli settlers carried out several attacks against Palestinians in the Nablus Governorate in the occupied West Bank, including in the town of Huwara, and in nearby villages Burin, Assira Al-Qibliya, Beit Furik, Za'tara and Beita.

Settlers torched dozens of Palestinian cars, homes and orchards and physically assaulted Palestinians, including with metal bars and rocks.