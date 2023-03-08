Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo (L) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on March 08, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today met with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdogan and Embalo held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Embalo was among the world leaders who conveyed condolences to Erdogan after devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkiye last month and claimed the lives of more than 46,100 people.

