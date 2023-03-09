2 Palestinians killed, 10 rescued after boat sinks off Greece coast

Two Palestinians were killed and ten were among those rescued after a boat sank off the coast of Greece, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority announced today.

Ambassador Ahmed Al-Deek, the political adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that, based on the official information that the Palestinian embassy in Greece received regarding the sinking of a migrant boat off the Greek coast, "it turned out that there were 12 Palestinian citizens on board, two of whom were martyred, namely Sabreen Abu Jazar and Mahmoud Abu Tair. Another 10 Palestinian civilians were rescued."

Ambassador Al-Deek added: "The efforts of the Embassy of the State of Palestine to Greece are continuing to complete all the necessary arrangements and procedures to start transferring the bodies of two martyrs from Greece towards Egypt, to reach their families in the Gaza Strip soon.

"Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza and the difficult living conditions in the occupied territories have forced many Palestinians to seek a better life abroad.

