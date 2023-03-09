Israel court orders demolition of EU-funded Palestinian school

An Israeli court yesterday ordered a Palestinian school in the occupied village of Jub Al-Dhib, east of Bethlehem, to be demolished, Anadolu reported.

"The Israeli Central Court issued an immediate order to demolish the Jub Al-Dib School, east of Bethlehem, under the pretext that it was built without a permit," Samer Daoudi of the St. Yves Foundation – the Catholic Centre for Human Rights, told the news agency.

Daoudi explained that the decision requires the school to be demolished within a period of 60 days, meaning that it could be demolished at any moment.

For his part, Hasan Brijeh, director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Bethlehem Governorate, denounced the Israeli decision, describing it as "unfair".

Brijeh said the decision "contradicts all international resolutions and the United Nations resolution, because schools in particular are protected according to the Rome Convention."

He pointed out that the school was built in 2017 with funding from the European Union, adding that 66 Palestinian students study in it.

