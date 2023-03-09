Israel killed 9 Palestinian women in 2022, rights group says

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights said Israel killed nine Palestinian women in 2022; six in the occupied West Bank and three in the besieged Gaza Strip, and arrested 59 so far this year, Anadolu reported.

In a statement issued on International Women's Day, the centre said Israel shot 45 women in 2022, including 12 in the West Bank and 33 in Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, as many as 29 women are being held in Israeli prisons, which lack the most basic necessities of decent conditions, in addition to being subjected to repression and collective punishment, as all methods of physical and psychological pressure are used against them.

The centre explained that Palestinian women have been subjected to homelessness as a result of the policy of house demolitions, noting that Israel demolished 54 houses last year where 52 families, consisting of 315 individuals, including 64 women and 142 children, lived.

