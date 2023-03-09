Memorial of Turkiye murder victim vandalised with Nazi symbol in Germany

Unidentified suspects painted a Nazi swastika on the memorial of Turkish murder victim, Burak Bektas, Berlin police said on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

An investigation is opened after a witness noticed the swastika on the memorial and informed the authorities, the police said in a statement.

Burak Bektas was shot to death in 2012 while chatting with his friends on the street. The murder still remains unresolved.

His family and friends have repeatedly called for a deeper investigation into the murder, stressing that witness testimonies indicate that he was killed by a right-wing extremist.

The memorial was built in 2018 in a park at the junction of Rudower and Mowenweg streets in Neukolln district.

