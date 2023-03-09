Qatar praises new agreement between Iran, IAEA

Qatar has praised the new agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling for the continuation of dialogue between the two sides to resolve outstanding issues in the Iranian nuclear file.

This came in the statement delivered by Secretary-General of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, before the session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, being held in Vienna.

Al-Hammadi said the recent successful visit of the IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi to Tehran, and the joint statement issued by the IAEA and Iran, laid the foundation for subsequent steps to facilitate broader cooperation between the two sides in order to expedite resolving the remaining issues.

He praised the significant role played by the IAEA in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the response of Iranian officials in this regard.

Al-Hammadi stressed that joint work, the spirit of cooperation and positive interaction between the Agency and Iran, through full respect for the Agency's mandate and the rights and obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are the irreplaceable ways to resolve all outstanding issues and prepare the technical requirements for resuming work on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

He affirmed that Qatar has made every effort, over the past years, to bridge the views of the parties to the JCPOA, and will continue to do so.

On 4 March, the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement allowing IAEA inspectors to conduct further inspections of Tehran's nuclear programme.

The IAEA chief said in press statements at the time that Iran had agreed to reconnect surveillance cameras at several nuclear sites and to increase the pace of inspections.

The agreement came at the end of Grossi's two-day visit to Tehran, during which he met a number of Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, and the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation, Muhammad Eslami.