UNRWA tells Arab donors, your historic solidarity needed now more than ever

The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has renewed his call for Arab nations to support the agency. Philippe Lazzarini concluded an official two-day visit to Cairo yesterday during which he met with Egyptian and Arab League officials.

In an address at the opening session of the 159th meeting of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers at the Arab League, Lazzarini reiterated that the rights and well-being of Palestine refugees are a collective responsibility until there is a fair and lasting solution to their plight.

He called on member states, especially those with a long tradition of solidarity and support for the refugees, to continue doing so through UNRWA's education, health and other critical programmes across the region.

The UNRWA head met with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit; the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel; and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. In his discussions with the three officials he reaffirmed the pivotal role of the Egyptian and Arab support for Palestine refugees and UNRWA, as the Agency grapples with some of its biggest ever political and financial challenges.

OPINION: The compromised nature of humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees

Lazzarini spoke of the growing tensions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and referenced the shattering impact of the recent earthquakes on people in Syria, including Palestine refugees.

"UNRWA is seeking a renewed commitment of member-states of the Arab League to the human development of the Palestine refugee communities," he said. "This is a cornerstone of regional stability, and a continuation of the generosity and solidarity that the Arab region is known for. Together we need to bring in knowledge, resources and creative energy to the Palestine refugee communities in the region. Together, we must continue to keep hope alive."

On the sidelines of the session at the Arab League, Lazzarini met with other senior Arab officials and discussed UNRWA's financial issues.

"Longstanding Arab generosity has often transcended political differences and has contributed to one of the most successful human development stories of the region," said the agency's Commissioner-General. "I truly hope that this will remain to be the case this year and beyond, until there is a political solution that includes the end to the plight of Palestine refugees."