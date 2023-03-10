Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye FM meets heads of UN migration, refugee agencies

March 10, 2023 at 1:20 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, IOM, News, Turkey, UN
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi [MevlutCavusoglu / Twitter]
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi [MevlutCavusoglu / Twitter]
 March 10, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Ankara today.

Cavusoglu tweeted that he expressed his "gratitude for #earthquake solidarity" to the IOM's Vitorino, adding that they also discussed joint projects. The "disaster of the century was the main issue on our agenda" where talks with Grandi were concerned, he wrote on Twitter..

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces in southern Turkiye and northern Syria, killing more than 46,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings.

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsIOMNewsTurkeyUN
Show Comments
Show Comments