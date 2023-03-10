Turkiye FM meets heads of UN migration, refugee agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Ankara today.

Cavusoglu tweeted that he expressed his "gratitude for #earthquake solidarity" to the IOM's Vitorino, adding that they also discussed joint projects. The "disaster of the century was the main issue on our agenda" where talks with Grandi were concerned, he wrote on Twitter..

Uluslararası Göç Teşkilatı Genel Direktörü António Vitorino'ya #deprem sonrası gösterdikleri dayanışma için teşekkür ettik, önümüzdeki döneme ilişkin projelerimizi ele aldık. Met w/@IOMchief, expressed our gratitude for #earthquake solidarity and discussed our joint projects. pic.twitter.com/fGqcV1jxzg — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 10, 2023

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces in southern Turkiye and northern Syria, killing more than 46,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings.