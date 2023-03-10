Turkiye officially starts presidential, parliamentary election race

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, officially set Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections for 14 May, local media reports.

According to the report, Erdogan is expected to formally nominate himself on behalf of the People's Alliance.

"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdogan said after inking the decision, kicking off the countdown to the vote that stands to be monumental for Turkiye, both in terms of foreign and domestic policy and economic outlook.

Turkiye is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of the powerful 6 February earthquakes that killed more than 46,000 people.

