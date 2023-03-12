Iran to build 50 passenger ships for Ivory Coast

Iran has signed an agreement to build 50 passenger ships for the Ivory Coast, in its latest deal struck with a West African nation.

The Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) signed on Wednesday the memorandum of understanding to build 50 sea taxis for the Ivory Coast.

It was signed on the sidelines of the Scientific and Economic Cooperation Conference of Iran and West African Countries (IRANWAC), held in Tehran and consisting of delegates from West African states. The signing of the memorandum was attended by senior officials from both nations, including the Iranian vice president for economic affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

Iran, which wields the ISOICO as reportedly the largest shipbuilding complex in West Asia, has set its sights on Africa over the past decade as one of its primary targets to expand its influence beyond the Middle East.

The signing of the memorandum to build the 50 vessels for the Ivory Coast is seemingly part of that goal, as is its hosting of the first Scientific and Economic Cooperation Conference of Iran and West African Countries (IRANWAC) this week.

