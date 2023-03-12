Israel's Netanyahu postpones decision on fate of illegal outpost in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed a decision on the fate of an illegal outpost until after the fasting month of Ramadan, Anadolu reports.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, is set to start later this month.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing informed sources, said Netanyahu decided to postpone a decision on legalizing Evyatar outpost in the northern West Bank until after the Ramadan month.

According to the sources, Netanyahu's decision was related to his pledge to the US administration not to build new settlements in the West Bank amid fears of escalating tensions with the Palestinians.

The outpost was built by Israeli settlers in May 2021 near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that about 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

READ: Netanyahu slammed by political foes over Saudi-Iran rapprochement