6,600 foreigners, mostly Syrians, killed in Turkiye earthquakes

A new report from Turkiye says the death toll in the earthquake has now risen to 48,448 and that of those around 6,660 are believed to be foreign nationals, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"6,660 of the dead were foreign nationals," Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, said at a news conference, according to the report. This statement was made "in quake-hit Malatya province, along with Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy," the report said.

The earthquakes took place on 6 February last month. They affected many provinces in Turkiye, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. The report said that more than 13.5 million people have been affected.

