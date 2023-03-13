Occupied Jerusalem: Islamic-Christian Committee issues warning about teachers' strike

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries warned on Sunday of the potentially "dangerous" consequences of the Palestinian teachers' strike which has entered its second month. The committee warned that the lack of any proposed solutions aggravates the threat.

"Such a strike is absurd and it is gambling with the fate of more than a million students who have been left on the streets," said the committee. It blamed both sides for the dispute which is leading students to a "dangerous end".

It also warned the parties involved not to turn the strike from a tool for demanding justice and teachers' rights into a political tool undermining the educational process and causing social insecurity. A just solution is needed, it added, so that students can return to classes without further delay.

