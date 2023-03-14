Jordan man executed by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia executed a Jordanian man who said he was tortured for 12 days into signing a false confession, despite interventions from the UN and two British foreign ministers, Amnesty International reports.

According to the report, Hussein Abo Al-Kheir, a father of eight who made a living as a driver for a Saudi Arabian family, was arrested for allegedly carrying drugs in 2014, but had long maintained his innocence, saying he had been tortured into signing the confession.

In late November, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights joined a group of British politicians, who called on the Kingdom to halt the killing, the report added.

Since 1 March, 2023, Saudi Arabia has executed 11 people, who were convicted on charges which include terrorism, murder, rape, kidnapping and drug smuggling.

