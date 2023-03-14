Russia diesel exports to Turkiye hit record high in February

Russia's diesel and gasoil shipments to Turkiye hit a record high in February, as traders rerouted cargoes after a European Union ban on Russian oil products, Refinitiv data reports.

According to the report, February diesel and gasoil exports to Turkiye could reach a record high of 1 million tons.

Turkiye used to receive diesel from the Russian Black Sea ports of Novorossiisk, Tuapse and Taman, which were doubled last month with volumes from the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Vysotsk, the report added.

The report says a full EU embargo on Russian oil products went into effect on 5 February, sending Russian diesel cargoes to Africa and Asia, instead of Europe and boosting ship-to-ship (STS) loadings.

