Floods kill five in Turkiye earthquake-affected provinces

Floods caused by torrential rains have hit two provinces in Turkiye that were devastated by last month's earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery of thousands who were left homeless, officials said, local media reports.

According to the report, several other people were reported missing, as well, in Wednesday's floods.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in south-eastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Governor Numan Hatipoglu said.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in a second city, Sanliurfa, where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital.

The powerful earthquakes that struck parts of Turkiye and Syria on 6 February killed more than 52,000 people – the vast majority in Turkiye. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged.

