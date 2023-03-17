Israel kills 4 Palestinians in latest raid on Jenin

Four Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said. It added that a 16-year-old boy was among the dead. A further 20 Palestinians were injured in the raid. Witnesses said that Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Jenin and opened fire on two Palestinians.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

More than 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year. Last year was deemed the deadliest for the occupied West Bank since 2015, however this year's death toll has already almost exceeded the number of deaths seen in 2022.

