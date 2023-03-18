Former Israel PM urges world leaders to boycott Netanyahu

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has called on world leaders to boycott current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to pushing ahead with the judicial overhaul.

Israeli media reported that this rare call for international intervention in Israel's affairs came amidst protests from tens of thousands of Israelis against the planned judicial overhaul.

Olmert served as Israeli prime minister from 2006-2009. He was reported by Israeli Channel 12 encouraging global leaders to refuse to meet with Netanyahu.

Olmert mainly appealed to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to host Netanyahu in the coming weeks.

READ: 100 officers reject military services, protest against judicial overhaul

"I urge the leaders of the friendly countries to the state of Israel to refrain from meeting with the Israeli prime minister," Olmert pressed.

He said that he was aware that his call, as a former Israeli prime minister, "is quite extraordinary," but stated that it was urgent in light of the ongoing situation in Israel.

"I think that the present government of Israel is simply anti-Israel," Olmert claimed, taking aim at Netanyahu's far-right coalition, which opposes ending the occupation of Palestinian territories and supporting increased illegal settlement construction.

"Those who are in favour of the state of Israel should be against the prime minister of the state of Israel," Olmert attested.

READ: US investors warn Israel judicial overhaul will prevent future investments