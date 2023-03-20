Iran president invited to Saudi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has received an official invitation froml Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit Riyadh, a senior Iranian official said.

Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs, said the Saudi king had welcomed the recent deal between the two "brotherly countries" on the normalisation of bilateral ties and called for strong economic and regional cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian said he will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Bin Farhan "soon", noting the Iranian government had proposed three possible venues to host the meeting without specifying a date.

Abdollahian said Tehran is ready to reopen its embassy in Riyadh.

On 10 March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume bilateral relations and reopen the two embassies within two months, after years of estrangement.

