Italy calls on IMF to release Tunisia loan to tackle new wave of migrants to Europe

Italy has called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release a $1.9 billion loan to Tunisia because it fears that the lack of liquidity will destabilise its southern neighbour and launch a new wave of migrants towards Europe.

"I reiterated the need for the IMF to intervene quickly with economic and financial support for the stability and growth of Tunisia," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Last Wednesday Tajani warned that the situation in Tunisia is being complicated by a major financial crisis, pointing out that his country is working to grant it assistance until the IMF can release funds from the loan.

"We must support Tunisia as the place from which migrants are increasingly departing," Sky 24 quoted the minister as saying.

