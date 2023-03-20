War monitor probe proves Syria regime, Russia responsible for cluster bombing of IDPs in Idlib 

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said, Monday, its investigation has proved that the Syrian regime and Russia were responsible for the cluster bombing of internally displaced persons (IDP) camps north-west of Idlib.

The attack took place in the mountainous area located in the western and north-western side of the city of Idlib, where camps for IDPs are spread out.

In 2013, the area was controlled by the armed opposition factions, before Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham controlled it in 2017.

At the time of the attack, the area was controlled by both the opposition factions and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to the SNHR report, a rocket launcher stationed in an area controlled by the Syrian regime and Iranian militias, likely to be the Nayrab Military Airport in the city of Aleppo, fired from 220 mm BM-27 URAGAN rocket launchers, 9M27K1 rockets carrying 9N235 sub-munitions.

The report said, after studying the attack's remnants, it is likely that eight missiles had been fired, which exploded successively in the sky of the mountainous area crowded with camps for IDPs, north-west and west of the city of Idlib, and the Al-Basil Forest area.

