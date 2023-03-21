Italy PM: We are facing a huge problem related to Tunisia stability and possibly its economic collapse

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said on Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, that her country is facing a huge problem related to the stability of Tunisia and the possibility of its economic collapse, pointing out that it is something that cannot be addressed because the International Monetary Fund has suspended negotiations with its authorities.

Meloni added to the senators that she is working on the Tunisia file every day and that she touched on it yesterday in her conversation with the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni," as quoted by the Aki agency.

She pointed out that the European Commissioner had considered going to Tunisia earlier this month but had postponed the initiative.

She stressed that Italy is ready and is doing its utmost to try to overcome this impasse, which she said does not serve its interests at all and could lead to a significant aggravation of the situation.

Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tayani, confirmed on Monday that his country will provide about €110 million to the Tunisian budget and small and medium-sized enterprises through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, according to the news agency, Nova Italian.

"We are in constant contact with the Tunisian government; as I spoke today with Foreign Minister, Nabil Ammar," Tayani said on the sidelines of meetings of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Council in Brussels, adding: "I hope that the IMF will reach an agreement with Tunisian President Qais Saied to ensure stability.