Jordanian field hospital begins operating in Gaza

The Jordanian field hospital Gaza/74 yesterday began operating in the besieged Gaza Strip, receiving patients in need and providing them with medical and humanitarian services.

Hospital Commander Colonel Samir Qaderi said the field hospital will provide medical and humanitarian services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, to translate the depth of cohesion and interdependence between the two peoples and as a continuation of the hospital's humanitarian, medical and service-oriented mission that was initiated by Jordan in 2009.

In turn, hospital Director, Lieutenant Colonel Marwan Al-Shuwaiter, said the hospital includes distinguished medical and nursing staff that provides medical service through integrated clinics covering all medical specialties, in addition to an emergency department that operates around the clock, a laboratory, x-rays, pharmacy and physiotherapy.

