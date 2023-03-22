Lebanon Forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters amid anger over economic conditions

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, on Wednesday, to disperse hundreds of retired soldiers in the capital, Beirut, amid protests against deteriorating economic conditions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Hundreds of retired soldiers gathered outside the government headquarters in central Beirut to demand better pay, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Protesters waved banners calling for improving living conditions amid a collapse of the local currency.

Lebanon's currency registered 110,000 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters as they attempted to break through the fence leading to the government headquarters.

Injuries were reported among protesters.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.

