Erdogan updates Turkish public on post-earthquake reconstruction

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his government will lay the foundation stone today for homes to be built for those affected by the double earthquake that struck the south of the country on 6 February. He made the announcement in a television interview yesterday.

Erdogan stressed that none of the Turkish citizens affected by the earthquakes remain vulnerable, neither in the earthquake area nor outside it. He stressed that the quakes and their impact are at the top of the government's agenda. "Our main concern is to heal the wounds," he insisted.

A tender process for the construction of 46,327 homes has been launched as part of the efforts to build permanent homes in the earthquake zone. "We will lay the foundation stone, and we ask God for success to finish the permanent houses within a year as promised," said the Turkish leader.

